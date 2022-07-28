Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neal I. Goldman bought 40,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,080,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 177,353 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 93,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

