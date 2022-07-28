Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 3.1 %

CAKE stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.07. 35,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,134. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

