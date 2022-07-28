Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.
CAKE stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.07. 35,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,134. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.
