Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $648.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.76 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

NASDAQ CHEF traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $36.57. 8,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,417. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 95.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 116,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 116,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

