Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $480.25 and last traded at $480.25. 1,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 56,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $524.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $482.89 and its 200-day moving average is $484.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.10, for a total transaction of $716,143.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.79, for a total transaction of $1,460,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,048 shares in the company, valued at $62,332,485.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.10, for a total transaction of $716,143.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,986 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 9.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 2.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 6.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.