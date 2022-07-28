Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of CQP opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $3,351,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 325,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

