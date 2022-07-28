Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Up 3.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $51.27 and last traded at $50.33. 5,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 229,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 103.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy Partners

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 5,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

