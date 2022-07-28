China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.98

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

China BlueChemical Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

China BlueChemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.9842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.

About China BlueChemical

China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.

