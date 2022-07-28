CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the June 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at CHS

In other CHS news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of CHS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of CHS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CHS Stock Down 0.7 %

CHS Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCL opened at $27.07 on Thursday. CHS has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

