Chubb (NYSE:CB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57, RTT News reports. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.76. 40,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a one year low of $164.13 and a one year high of $218.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.85.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Chubb by 331.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 181,295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,191,000 after purchasing an additional 172,090 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $31,932,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 79,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

