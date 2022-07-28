Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 17.00%.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE:CHT opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.76. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.5457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

Further Reading

