Church & Dwight (CHD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Church & Dwight to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $94.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $105.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.47.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.