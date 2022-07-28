Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Church & Dwight has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $94.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.47. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 295.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $5,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.