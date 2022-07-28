CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Lowered to C$19.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,125. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. CI Financial has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in CI Financial by 16.5% during the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

