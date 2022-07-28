Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 367528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. engages in refining landfill, and municipal and commercial waste into a renewable diesel in Canada. It uses landfill waste, tires, plastics, wood shavings, and paper products to produce renewable Kerosene, highway diesel, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.