Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.27

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.27 and traded as low as $15.30. Citizens shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 8,609 shares changing hands.

Citizens Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $96.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.04.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $10.82 million for the quarter.

Citizens Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Citizens’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Citizens by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Citizens during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens during the first quarter worth about $645,000. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

See Also

