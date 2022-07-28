ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Crocs worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,545.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crocs Stock Up 5.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. OTR Global downgraded shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

