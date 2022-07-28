ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in MongoDB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.9% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $289.92 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 0.91.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,108,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at $462,152,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,185 shares of company stock valued at $23,594,636. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

