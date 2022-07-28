ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,740 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.