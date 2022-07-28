ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $232.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paylocity Stock Up 5.3 %

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,002,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,002,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,719 shares of company stock valued at $24,939,262 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock opened at $196.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.03 and a beta of 1.24. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.65.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Further Reading

