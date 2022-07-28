ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,800 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 981,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 557.9% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 32,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GXO. Citigroup reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.59.

Shares of GXO opened at $44.59 on Thursday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 29.34.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

