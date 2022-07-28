ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 62,200 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Spirit AeroSystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE SPR opened at $32.54 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Further Reading

