ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after buying an additional 282,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Up 2.5 %

IMO opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Imperial Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.