ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 29,484 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,484 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $10,984,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,679,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after buying an additional 469,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after buying an additional 445,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,499.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 591,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,499.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 591,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marla L. Kessler sold 7,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $88,656.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,324.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,260 shares of company stock worth $3,023,824. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 124.83% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

