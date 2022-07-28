ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 6,590 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,196,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 100.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.33. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $58.49.

Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.537 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLF. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

About Sun Life Financial



Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

