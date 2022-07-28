ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,175,000 after acquiring an additional 428,537 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,868,000 after purchasing an additional 298,147 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,385,000 after buying an additional 20,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after buying an additional 1,575,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

