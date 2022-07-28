ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 78,529 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 78,529 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 3.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $786.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

