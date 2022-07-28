Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 1,091,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,020,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRXT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Clarus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Clarus Therapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Clarus Therapeutics to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Clarus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Clarus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Clarus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

