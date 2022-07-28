Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 193 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after acquiring an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,837,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,044,000 after acquiring an additional 89,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,800,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,614,918 shares of company stock worth $392,160,616. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $245.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.27. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.