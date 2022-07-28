Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 1,998 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $1,127,795,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $139,544,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,092,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,428 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $85,881,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.11.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

