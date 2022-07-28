Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,229,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 834.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,847,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,234,000 after purchasing an additional 161,789 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,435,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,853.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 123,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $141.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.63. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

