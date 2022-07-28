Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $418.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.31.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

