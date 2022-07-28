Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $430,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,597,000 after buying an additional 340,301 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,747,000 after buying an additional 396,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,951,000 after buying an additional 519,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after buying an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $96.29 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.55.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.