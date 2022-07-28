Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,964,000 after purchasing an additional 32,331 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,602,000 after purchasing an additional 60,505 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $189.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $175.69 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.30 and its 200-day moving average is $193.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.