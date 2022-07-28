Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,668 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 732.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $585,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

