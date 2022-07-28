Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,482 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,113,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,182,000 after acquiring an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $159.30 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.66.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

