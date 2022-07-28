Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 11,192 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,192 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $56.78 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.66.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

