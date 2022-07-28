CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CME traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.50. 42,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

