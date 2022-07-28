CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-$2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CMS Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-2.89 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.23. 32,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,048. CMS Energy has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $188,418,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 231.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 834,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,331,000 after purchasing an additional 582,697 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 68.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 831,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,159,000 after purchasing an additional 336,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,105,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,117,000 after purchasing an additional 296,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.