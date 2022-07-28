Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Shares Bought by Touchstone Capital Inc.

Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group comprises about 1.6% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned 2.58% of Coda Octopus Group worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Coda Octopus Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CODA opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

Coda Octopus Group Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

