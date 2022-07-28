Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives $113.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGEAF. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$113.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. CIBC downgraded Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Cogeco Communications to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CGEAF stock opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.96. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $92.58.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

