Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Trading Up 0.9%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.19 and last traded at $53.19. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Cogeco Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.74.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.