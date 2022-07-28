Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Announces Earnings Results

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions updated its FY22 guidance to $4.51-4.57 EPS.
CTSH stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.89. The stock had a trading volume of 202,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,290. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,624 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 198,263 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 241,646 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $21,669,000 after purchasing an additional 177,241 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 412,937 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 162,396 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,351 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $247,072,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.27.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
