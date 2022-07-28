Coldstack (CLS) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Coldstack (CLS) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a market cap of $186,987.04 and $73,934.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.20 or 0.00850300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001697 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.

Buying and Selling Coldstack

