Coldstack (CLS) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Coldstack (CLS) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a market cap of $186,987.04 and $73,934.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.20 or 0.00850300 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001547 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00016503 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001697 BTC.
About Coldstack
Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.
Buying and Selling Coldstack
