Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Shares Sold by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,700 shares during the period. Columbia India Consumer ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 1.47% of Columbia India Consumer ETF worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCO. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,238,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 405,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period.

Shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.52. 994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,855. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.40. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $61.65.

