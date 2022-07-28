Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Barrington Research

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.81% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMCO. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.
NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,281. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12.
In other Columbus McKinnon news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,725,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 500,868 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth $17,791,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 725,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after buying an additional 168,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,543,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.
