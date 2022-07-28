Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Barrington Research

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMCO. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,281. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,725,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 500,868 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth $17,791,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 725,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after buying an additional 168,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,543,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.