Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX traded up $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.57. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.49. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.