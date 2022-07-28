Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $22,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 672,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $1,381,000. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Marriott International by 23.9% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Marriott International by 128.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $157.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

