Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 116,130 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 461,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,130 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $28,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.74 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62.

