Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,954 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.83% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $24,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHML. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML opened at $50.48 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $59.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.02.

