Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,458 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $24,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,490,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,478,000 after buying an additional 235,769 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,169,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,713,000 after purchasing an additional 900,084 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 152,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.72 per share, for a total transaction of $223,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 892,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,353,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 5,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.72 per share, with a total value of $223,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 892,757 shares in the company, valued at $36,353,065.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.65 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,192.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $773,925. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 42.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

